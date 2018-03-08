Gainesville man dragged girl into home, tried to rape her, police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 29-year-old Gainesville man has been accused of dragging a young girl into his home last November and trying to rape her, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Michael Langford has been charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment and attempted sexual battery on a child younger than 13 years old.

Police said the girl reported the incident to police Wednesday, and that Langford denied having seen her before.

Police said Langford and the girl, whose exact age was blacked out of the report, did not know each other before the incident, which the child said happened in November as she was walking home.

The girl told police Langford grabbed her from behind, put his hand over her mouth to keep her from screaming and pulled her into his home.

She said he grabbed her by the wrist and forced her into his bed, where he kissed and touched her and tried put his hand inside her clothes. She told police she kept pushing his hands away and cried so loudly that he finally let her leave.

She said he offered to walk her home.

Langford called the girl a liar when police showed up to interview him, saying he'd never seen the girl before.

Detectives said the girl drew an accurate layout of Langford's home, including his bedroom, and picked Langford out of a photo lineup.

