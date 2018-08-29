Gainesville man guilty of abducting, raping, pimping woman sentenced

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A man convicted of abducting a young woman in the parking lot of a Gainesville church, raping her and forcing her to have sex with strangers was sentenced to prison, according to the Department of Justice.

Arthur Larange Lee Jr., 35, of Gainesville was sentenced to 327 months, just over 27 years, for sex trafficking of an adult and other charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Lee abducted the woman from the church parking lot where she was attending a Narcotics Anonymous meeting. He ordered her to drive to a hotel where he took photos of her for use in a Backpage.com advertisement.

Lee raped the woman, burned her and committed other acts of violence against her. He then fed her small amounts of cocaine and told her she had to pay off her "debt."

Over the span of two days, Lee forced and coerced the woman to engage in sexual acts with numerous "johns." He kept all of the money she collected from the sex acts, which took place at local hotels and residences.

The woman was able to escape after she texted a "john" who picked her up outside a hotel. Law enforcement officers arrested Lee at the hotel.

