Gainesville police awarded $443K grant to combat violence against women

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Gainesville Police Department has been awarded a $443,000 federal grant that will help continue programs to curb violence against women.

The U.S. Department of Justice awarded the $443,797 grant as part of the Violence Against Women Act.

GPD has a partnership with the Alachua County Victim Services and Rape Crisis Center to provide Domestic Violence Victim Advocates housed within the Detective Bureau of GPD.

In addition, for many years, GPD has maintained a Rebuilding and Community Outreach Coordinator.

Both programs provide a coordinated community response to domestic violence in Gainesville. The grant will primarily be used to continue funding for both those programs.

In addition, the grant provides funding for both GPD investigators and community partners for training concerning violence against women.

The funding will also be used to continue the promotion of the website www.ReportRapeGaineseville.org -- an online resource provided by GPD, the Alachua County Victim Services Rape Crisis Center, and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

GPD investigators said they cannot fully investigate and prosecute these crimes alone and are thankful for their partners already mentioned and other partners that include Peaceful Paths, the State Attorney’s Office, 8th Judicial Circuit, and the Black on Black Crime Task Force.

Rape crisis resources

There are resources available if you or someone you know is the victim of rape. To speak with someone immediately, call the 24-hour rape crisis hotline at 904-721-7273.

The Women's Center of Jacksonville at 5644 Colcord Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Baker County residents can visit the Macclenny location at 418 S. 8th Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In Fernandina Beach, the Weaver Center offers crisis assistance at 1303 Jasmine St. from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

To learn more about domestic violence or get help, the following resources are available:

• Hubbard House (Baker and Duval counties): www.hubbardhouse.org or (904) 354-3114

• Micah's Place (Nassau County): www.micahsplace.net or (904) 225-9979

• Betty Griffin House (St. Johns County): www.bettygriffinhouse.org or (904) 824-1555

• Quigley House (Clay County): www.quigleyhouse.org or (904) 284-0061

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.