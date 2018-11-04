Gainesville police: Event coordinator shot man during argument at concert

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - An argument between two event coordinators during a Boosie Badazz concert at the Heart of the City Hookah Lounge in Gainesville ended with one man shot and another man on the run, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

During the argument, which happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police say Jonathan Smith, aka Jock Smooth, 46, pulled a handgun and shot at the other man several times.

The victim, who has not been identified, was wounded in the chest and taken to the hospital for medical treatment, but he is expected to survive, according to police.

Investigators said Smith fled the scene through a large crowd before he could be caught and remains on the run.

After the shooting, police say people attending the concert helped law enforcement to ensure no one else was hurt.

Detectives said they have probable cause to arrest Smith for attempted homicide once he's located.

The Gainesville Police Department said they believe Smith to be armed and dangerous, and they ask the public to be on the lookout for Smith.

Police said anyone with information about Smith's location is urged to call 911 or Detective Tom Mullins, with the Gainesville Police Department, at 352-393-7619.

Those who wish to remain anonymous with a tip can call Crime Stoppers at 352-372-STOP.

