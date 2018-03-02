Gainesville police investigate possible rape by Uber imposters

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A female University of Florida student got into a vehicle that she thought was an Uber in Midtown Gainesville, but police said instead of taking her to her destination, the driver dropped her off on the side of U.S. 441, north of town.

Police said another vehicle pulled up moments later and other men she didn't know took her to an undetermined area and raped her.

Gainesville detectives are working with other area law enforcement agencies to determine a timeline and identify potential suspects.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Gainesville police at 352-393-7570 or call Crime Stoppers at 352-372-STOP. Patrols will increase in the Midtown area while this incident is under investigation.

Officials remind people that choose to use vehicle-for-hire services to make sure that the vehicle you are getting into is the one you are expecting.

