Gainesville police investigating after man shot in parking lot

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot early Tuesday evening in Gainesville, police said.

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. in a parking lot on Southwest 26th Drive.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, officers learned that a man suffered a gunshot wound to his left thigh and hand. Police said it appears one bullet caused both injuries.

Police said someone took the man to the Shands Care Helicopter landing pad by a private citizen with a gunshot to his left thigh and hand. The victim was later transported to the UF Health Shands Hospital Emergency Department.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Alachua County Crime Stoppers at 352-372-STOP (7867).

