Murder suspect turns himself in, Gainesville police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 20-year-old Gainesville man wanted on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting turned himself into the Alachua County Jail early Wednesday evening, the Gainesville Police Department said.

Police had been searching for Katwan Symonette, who is accused of shooting 43-year-old Michael Mosley on Sunday afternoon in Northeast Gainesville.

Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to Northeast 12th Street, where police said they found a man in critical condition with gunshot wounds.

The man, who police later identified as Mosley, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Before the shooting, investigators said, Mosley was seen in a black sedan with at least two other men. Witnesses told police that it appeared the men got into an argument before gunshots were fired and the car took off, leaving Mosley on the ground.

It's unclear whether police are searching for anyone else.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Alachua County Crime Stoppers at 352-372-STOP.

