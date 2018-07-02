Gainesville teen caught after police call phone used in robbery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Gainesville police officers responded to a report of a pizza delivery driver being robbed by two unknown men with guns around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Officers set up a perimeter at the scene of the crime. Eventually, an officer noticed one individual break the perimeter in an attempt to get to Gardenia Gardens, a Gainesville apartment complex.

The 16-year-old ran back into the woods after seeing the officer, Gainesville Police Department spokesman Ben Tobias wrote in an email.

Officers established a tighter perimeter, but when it perimeter was broken down about an hour later, the teen came out of the woods and was caught by police. Officers called the phone number used to order the pizza and the teen’s phone began to ring.

The teen has since been taken to a juvenile assessment center.

Detectives are now working to identify the second suspect.

