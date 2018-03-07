Gainesville transit bus slides into woods after crash with SUV, police say

GAINESVILLES, Fla. - A Gainesville city bus ended up on its side along a treeline Wednesday after it was hit by an SUV and the driver lost control, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

The Regional Transit System was carrying 15 passengers, and 13 of them were injured. At least seven were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The transit system is often used by University of Florida students, but the school is currently on spring break, and police said they did not believe any students or children were involved in the crash.

Police said the crash was reported on NE 39th Avenue near NE 2nd Street, and firefighters and other rescue personnel were able to pull all the passengers safely out of the tipped bus.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the bus was either traveling east on 39th Avenue or leaving a roadside bus stop on 39th Avenue when a white SUV hit the left side of the bus. The driver of the bus lost control after the collision and both vehicles ended up in the treeline.

The south side of 39th Avenue was shut down from 6th Street to Main Street. All eastbound lanes east of NW 39th Avenue at 6th Street were blocked and drivers were asked to find alternate routes, if possible.

Police said the crash is being investigated to determine what, if any, citations should be issued. Because of the number of people involved, the investigation could take some time, police said.

Gainesville Fire Rescue tweeted photos from the scene, showing firefighters working to pull the bus out of the woods.

