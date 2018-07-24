K-9 captures man accused of robbing pizza deliveryman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A man accused of robbing a pizza deliveryman was later captured by a Gainesville Police Department K-9, police said.

Devaron Stacey, 27, was charged with robbery, resisting arrest and drug possession.

Police said the deliveryman was robbed on Southwest 16th Avenue and called police to give a description of the robber.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area and spotted Stacey, who matched the description given, police said. They said he ran from officers but ran right into K-9 Ace and his handler.

Police said Stacey resisted and Ace “apprehended” him, resulting in injuries that needed treatment at a hospital.

