Man arrested after 2 break-ins, sexual assaults Tuesday morning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A man accused of breaking into a woman's home Tuesday morning and assaulting her in front of her 5-year-old child, then masturbating outside after the victim's relatives chased him off was later arrested by police after a chase through a wooded area and a pond, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Police had responded after the victim called 911 at 6:22 a.m. saying a man was trying to break into her home on NW 12th Terrace. After getting the suspect's description, officers and detectives searched the area.

While conducting this search, police received another 911 call from a resident in the nearby Lux Apartments claiming a man had just forced his way into a unit, attacked and sexually assaulted a roommate, and fled on foot.

One of the detectives involved in the search spotted a man who had injuries consistent with running through a wooded area and appeared to be wearing some of one victim's clothing.

Victims and witnesses of both attacks identified 22-year-old Kashawn Jefferson as their attacker, police said.

Detectives are investigating these incidents, processing the crime scenes, and interviewing everyone involved. Anyone with information about these cases is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department.

