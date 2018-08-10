Man, 75, charged with threatening to lynch Gainesville NAACP president

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A man police said threatened to lynch the Gainesville NAACP president nearly two years ago was arrested Thursday on hate crime charges, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Ronald Wadford, 75, is charged with two counts of making death threats.

Police said that in November 2016, Wadford called Gainesville NAACP President Evelynn Foxx five times claiming to be with the Ku Klux Klan and threatening to come to her house to lynch her.

A warrant for his arrest was obtained, but he wasn't taken into custody until a detective spotted him walking downtown Thursday.

Wadford’s bond was set at $500,000.

Foxx was also threatened in July 2017 when someone threw a rebel flag into her front yard. It's unclear if that incident is connected to Wadford's alleged threats.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.