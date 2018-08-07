Man dies in Gainesville apartment complex fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A man died in an apartment complex fire Monday afternoon in Northwest Gainesville, authorities said.

Gainesville Fire Rescue said crews responded about 1 p.m. to a 911 call about a fire at the Granada apartments on Northwest Fourth Street.

Firefighters said they entered the second floor of a building through a bedroom window, using a dangerous technique, in an effort to find a disabled man.

Despite rescue efforts, the man died, according to fire officials. His name and age were not released.

About 25 firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, which investigators said did not spread to other units at the complex.

Investigators continue to investigate the cause of the blaze. Deputy Fire Chief JoAnne Rice said she doesn’t believe the building’s water sprinkler or fire alarms were working properly at the time of the fire.

