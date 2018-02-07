Man pepper sprays woman in face in failed car theft, police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 26-year-old Gainesville man sprayed a woman in the face with pepper spray and tried to steal her car Tuesday afternoon at a mobile home park, according to police.

A report from the Gainesville Police Department said Naytrellis Enoch came up to a woman who was sitting in the driver's seat of her car with the door open and sprayed her in the face.

Police said he grabbed the woman by her ankles and tried to pull her out of the car, but couldn't. Then he tried to take the keys from the ignition and steal the woman's cellphone, which she was holding, but couldn't, police said.

Police said the woman screamed several times and Enoch ran off. He was found across the street in another neighborhood and told police, “I’m the guy you’re looking for” and “I pepper sprayed her,” police said.

Enoch had a mostly empty bottle of pepper spray on him, police said.

Enoch was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a carjacking charge. He is being held on $75,000 bond.

