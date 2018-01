GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Gainesville police are asking for the public's help in locating Lesha Jackson, 23. Jackson's mother tells authorities, Lesha is afraid of police and has the mental capacity of a 5-year-old.

The woman has autism. She is wearing the same shirt that is seen in the picture.

Police say she was last seen at her residence on NW 31st Terrace Saturday night.

If seen, call police at 352-955-1818

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.