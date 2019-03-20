Police: 2nd man arrested after Gainesville native found dead

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Another man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left a 31-year-old man dead and a woman wounded, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Police said an arrest warrant was obtained Wednesday for Marika Allen, 28, and he was later located and taken into custody.

Last week, according to police, an arrest warrant was obtained for James Boykins Jr., 20, and he was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

In the early-morning hours of March 9, according to the Police Department, officers found a man dead of apparent gunshot wounds and a woman who had been shot near a food store on Northeast 8th Avenue, east of State Road 24.

Police said the man was identified as Montez Davis, a Gainesville native. The woman, whose age was not released, was taken to a hospital.

Investigator said an argument involving several people about narcotics resulted in the shooting.

Detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone who may have information about the case to call Alachua County Crime Stoppers at 352-372-STOP, or Detective J. Castor at 352-393-7681 or 352-872-2101.

