Arrest made after robbery victims lured through online dating service

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A man was arrested after multiple robberies this year in which the victims were lured through an online dating service, the Gainesville Police Department announced Saturday.

Since January, according to police, there have been five reported robberies in which people responded to advertisements on an online dating application. Police said all of the victims were lured to one specific apartment complex in the southwest part of the city, confronted by a person with a weapon and had items stolen.

GPD detectives said they were able to identify a suspect thanks to help from the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, Tavares Wilson, 31, was arrested as a result of a joint effort by the GPD, Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals Task Force.

At the time of the arrest, Wilson was found in possession of illegal narcotics and a firearm, police said.

During an interview, he admitted to the robberies, police said.

According to the Police Department, the investigation is ongoing and it is likely more arrests will be made.

As detectives continue to investigate, they're asking anyone who may have been targeted in the same way and has not reported it to contact the Police Department and file a report.

Anyone with information about the cases can submit information anonymously and be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Crime Stoppers at 352-372-STOP or www.stopcrime.tv.

