Police: Felon traveling with guns, drugs lays on horn at first responders

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Poor judgment led to a convicted felon being arrested on drugs and weapons charges, the Gainesville Police Department said Wednesday.

Police said Rance Shannon, 27, stopped behind four marked police cars and fire-rescue vehicles that were responding to a crash on West University Avenue and "proceeded to lay on his horn."

An officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, and police said Shannon showed signs of impairment.

When Shannon got out of the car, police said, officers found $10,400 in cash in his waistband and a loaded 9-mm magazine.

Police said they then discovered a loaded pistol in the passenger seat.

In the front passenger seat, police said that they found an AR-15, Mason jars full of cannabis, cocaine, amphetamine powder and pills.

Police said they also located, in the trunk, a bag containing four handguns and an AK-47.

Shannon was then arrested on several charges, including possession with intent to sell, possession of controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cannabis.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.