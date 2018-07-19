Police: Firefighters rescue injured boy who tried to climb UF's O'Dome

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A boy who tried to climb on the roof of the University of Florida's “O'Dome” hurt himself and had to call for help early Thursday when he couldn't get down, according to Gainesville Fire Rescue.

The boy's name and age were not released, but university police said he was “a minor.” The Gainesville Sun reported that the boy was around 15 or 16 years old.

Firefighters said they got a call just before 3 a.m. Thursday about a person who was injured on top of the Stephen C. O'Connell Center at the university.

They found the boy trapped about 20 feet off the ground and unable to get to safety because of his injuries.

Police said the boy hurt himself trying to climb up and called a friend for help. The friend called 911.

Firefighters were able to get the boy down to the ground to a waiting ambulance in less than 16 minutes. They used technical rescue equipment and a 100-foot aerial platform fire truck.

The University Police Department is investigating the incident.

Police said the boy, who had non-life-threatening injuries, met up with his parents at UF Health Shands in Gainesville. No criminal charges have been filed.

