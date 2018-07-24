Police: Gainesville man swipes drug-filled fanny pack

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Gainesville officer who broke up a fight in a parking lot ended up making a drug bust after one of the men said the other had taken his fanny pack -- which turned out to be filled with MDMA, police said.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, Anthony Brown, 35, walked away from the officer after she pulled the men apart on Southwest 34th Street, and the man he was scuffling with said Brown had taken his fanny pack.

Brown refused to stop for the officer and ran away but was cut off by an undercover officer, who helped the first officer make the arrest, police said.

Police said Brown had the other man's fanny pack on him and that it had MDMA inside. Brown said he and the other man were working together selling drugs and that the man owed him money, according to police.

Police said both men had MDMA on them, in addition to what was in the fanny pack.

Brown was taken to the Alachua County Jail and booked Tuesday morning on charges of robbery by sudden snatching, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, marijuana possession and resisting an officer without violence.

The other man, 27, was taken to North Florida Regional for injuries he suffered in the fight with Brown, police said.

