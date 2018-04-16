Police: Gainesville woman dragged 40 yards under car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A woman was seriously injured Monday morning when she was hit and dragged 40 yards by a vehicle inside an apartment complex, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Police said the woman was hit just before 5 a.m. near the pool area at the Spyglass Apartments on SW 62nd Boulevard.

Police said the woman was dragged under the vehicle, and the driver traveled about 40 yards before being stopped by the exit gate.

Witnesses lifted the vehicle off the woman so she could be pulled free, police said.

She was taken to UF Health Gainesville with serious injuries and was in stable condition Monday morning, police said.

Investigators are conducting a DUI investigation for the driver, but no arrest has been made at this point, police said.

