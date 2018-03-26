Police: Hotel guest saves clerk being attacked in lobby

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A hotel desk clerk was saved from a possible sexual assault early Monday morning when a guest heard the disturbance and helped the woman fight off her attacker, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Police said a 5-foot 10-inch tall, slim to medium-build black man wearing a T-shirt and shorts came into the lobby of the Sleep Inn and Suites on SW 40th Boulevard just after 2 a.m. and began to act strangely. According to police, when the clerk asked him to leave, he grabbed her by the neck and attempted to drag her to a secluded area and remove her clothes.

When the hotel guest began to help fight off the man, he took off, leaving the hotel and running north.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident or the attacker to call GPD’s Detective Bureau at 352-393-7670 or Crime Stoppers at 352-372-STOP.

