Police ID 2 of 3 accused in convenience store shootout

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Gainesville police searching for three men involved in a shootout at a convenience store last month said they have identified two of them thanks to tips from the community.

Police released surveillance from the Rose Food Store on Northeast 16th Avenue and asked the public for help to identify the three men.

Police said one was identified as Quinten Golston, 32, and another was identified as Artavis Mallary, 35.

Golston has a warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon and Mallary has a warrant for attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Both men are considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Detective Jon Rappa is still hoping to identify the third man in the video. Anyone who can help is asked to call the detective at 352-393-7684.

Police said Goston is wearing a backpack in the video and Mallary is dressed in all white.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, one of the three men was loitering in the parking lot of the store when two other men pulled up in a silver four-door sedan, approached him and engaged in a verbal altercation.

The man loitering and the two men who pulled up began shooting at each other, but none of them were hit, according to authorities.

A vehicle occupied by two innocent bystanders was hit multiple times, authorities said.

Anyone with information that can help police should call Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7867. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

