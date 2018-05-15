Police: Man stabbed to death at Gainesville apartments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A man was stabbed to death Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex in southwest Gainesville, police said.

Officers were called just after 3:30 p.m. to Southern Pines Apartments on Southwest 17th Place.

The Gainesville Police Department said an altercation between two men turned violent when one of the men stabbed the other inside an apartment unit.

The victim, a man in his 60s, died at the scene, police said.

Police said the other man is in custody and is cooperating with investigators.

The Police Department continues to investigate.

