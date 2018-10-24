Police: Middle-aged man found dead in vacant Gainesville lot

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway after a middle-aged man was found dead Tuesday evening in a vacant lot in Gainesville.

Officers answering a death investigation call near 6th Avenue and 15th Terrace shortly before 6:30 p.m. located the man's body, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives suspect the unnamed man did not die of natural causes, interim Chief Inspector Jorge Campos stated in a news release.

Few other details were immediately released.

Campos said investigators have identified the man, but his name will not be released until police make contact with his next of kin.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at (352) 393-7656. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to Crime Stoppers at (352) 372-7867.

