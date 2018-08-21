Police: Thief goes 'shopping' in victims' cars, homes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 22-year-old man went on a shopping spree this week -- inside the cars and homes of several Gainesville residents, police said.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, burglaries were reported in the area of Northwest 10th Street and Southwest 6th Avenue.

Police said they got word the thief was trying to leave the area on a bicycle and was pulling a shopping cart full of items.

Police said Kahary Campbell was stopped with the shopping cart, and they found the stolen items in the cart and on his person.

Investigators said Campbell broke into multiple vehicles on several streets, taking items from inside, and also took more items from a backyard porch in the area.

Police said all the stolen items were returned to their owners.

Campbell was charged with four counts of burglary to an unoccupied conveyance, three counts of petty theft, two counts of grand theft and one count of unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling.

