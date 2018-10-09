Gainesville police: Woman, 20, struck by 2 vehicles, killed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 20-year-old woman died after she struck by two vehicles on Friday in Gainesville, police said.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Northwest 13th Street near Northwest 23rd Avenue.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, the woman was crossing the road when she was struck by a Ford F-150 pickup truck traveling north. A witness told police that the woman was then struck by another vehicle, which continued north on Northwest 13th Street.

The woman, who was identified as Ramanda Medwinter, was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital, where she died, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Police Department.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.