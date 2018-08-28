Purse-snatching turns into carjacking after good Samaritan steps in

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Police in Gainesville are searching for a carjacker who made his getaway after a failed attempt at a purse-snatching on Northwest 1st Avenue.

Detectives said the man grabbed the purse of a woman who was getting out of her car, when a man saw what happened and intervened.

The man caught up with and confronted the suspect, who was running away, and dropped the purse in the process, at which point he punched the good Samaritan, according to police.

Investigators said the suspected robber then jumped in the man's car and drove off.

The good Samaritan ended up with a busted lip but did not suffer any serious injuries.

The woman got her purse back, but the carjacker remains on the loose.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 352-372-STOP.

