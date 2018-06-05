Some animals missing from Gainesville zoo found in apartment

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Police have recovered some of the animals reported missing from the Santa Fe Teaching Zoo in Gainesville, according to a release from the college Monday night.

Santa Fe College said three Florida box turtles, two red-foot tortoises, a skink and a squirrel monkey were recovered from an apartment near the northwest portion of the campus.

No arrests were immediately announced. The zoo had evidence the animals were stolen.

The college's police department was acting on a tip and was assisted by zoo employees and students in identifying the animals.

Four other animals, two gopher tortoises and two box turtles were still missing Monday. The animals recovered were the seven that were taken during the overnight hours between May 29-30.

The zoo's director said he is happy some of the animals have been returned.

The Santa Fe Police Department is continuing its investigation to track down the remaining animals. Anyone with information as to where they might be is urged to call police at (352) 395-5519.

