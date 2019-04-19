Suspect wanted in Gainesville shootout turns himself in

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - One of two men suspected in a recent shootout at a Gainesville convenience store has turned himself in.

Artavis Jamar Mallary, 35, surrendered to police Thursday night to face attempted murder and aggravated assault charges, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Mallary and Quinten Golston, 32, were identified by police as two of the men believed to be involved in a March 31 shootout outside the Rose Food Store on Northeast 16th Avenue.

Golston, who remains at large, is wanted on a warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon, according to police. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The police department posted surveillance video of the shootout on its Facebook page April 9, saying they were looking for the men involved. A vehicle with two bystanders inside was hit multiple times.

A third man sought by police has not yet been identified. He’s described as wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt, gray pants and a black hat.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (352) 372-7867. A cash reward is being offered for tips leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.