Tire failure caused I-75 van crash, 6 people seriously hurt, FHP says

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A tire failed on a 2004 Ford E-350 passenger van on Interstate 75 around 12:15 p.m. Saturday, causing the driver to lose control, leave the highway, hit the guardrail and then overturned several times, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say eight people were in the van, which was being driven by Janice Daniels, 44, and one of the passengers was ejected before the van came to rest on top of the center guardrail.

The passenger thrown from the van, Erica Dubois, 37, was flown to the hospital with critical injuries. She was the only one in the van not wearing a seat belt, according to troopers.

The driver and the other passengers were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Daniels, along with four passengers identified as Serena Johnson, 49, Sandra Bonds, 55, Patricia Brideau, 47, and Diane Draine, 41, are listed in serious condition.

The FHP said the remaining two passengers, Angela Danzy, 50, and Elida Deboe, 45, were not hurt in the crash.

The accident caused the closure of I-75 south for several hours Saturday afternoon.

