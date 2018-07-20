UF feminist group pushes for 'Plan B' vending machine

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A feminist group wants to bring a vending machine to the University of Florida that would dispense emergency contraceptive pills.

The machine, which is being pushed for by the National Women's Liberation group, would give students 24-hour access to pills like Plan B for $10.

The university offers emergency contraception at a discounted rate through the student health center, but members of the group said that's not enough.

The director of a Gainesville pro-life women's pregnancy center said in a statement she's concerned young women won't think about the long-term effects Plan B may have on their health. She called the vending machine "irresponsible and dangerous."

Paige Arneson, a student who supports the idea, said the machine would help young women.

"I think that this is something that is long overdue," Arneson said. "People shouldn't be embarrassed to go and get a morning after pill from physicians, they should be able to purchase them in something like a vending machine."

A UF spokesperson told WJCB in Gainesville the university does not plan on fulfilling the request due to the availability of Plan B at the student infirmary.

