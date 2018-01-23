UF police ask for help identifying woman

University of Florida police say they're trying to identifying woman in photo.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The University of Florida Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a woman seen in a photo with a dog.

UF Public Safety tweeted Tuesday afternoon, saying that UFPD believes the woman may have information about suspicious activity at the Student Gardens space on campus.

Police described the woman as being in her 20s to 30s, having blond hair and weighing 250 to 300 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call UFPD investigators at 352-392-4705.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.