Wild ride: Woman charged with child abuse after mall car chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Tallahassee woman has been charged with two counts of child abuse and three counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage after shoplifting at the Oaks Mall in Gainesville.

Cavetta Ladon Corbett was also charged with theft and fleeing police, police said.

The 47-year-old woman was with her 20-year-old daughter and her two minor grandchildren.

Gainesville police were called to the scene as Corbett was attempting to leave the Oaks Mall with an unknown amount of merchandise, according to police.

Police arrived as she was attempting to flee in her vehicle, police said.

As Corbett was backing away, the passenger door, which was still open, struck a parked vehicle. The door then became stuck open with two passengers, her 20-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old in his stroller, hanging out of the car, police said.

She struck three parked vehicles as she drove through the parking lot attempting to escape before being stopped and detained by police, police said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, she is currently being held at the Alachua County Jail on $110,000 bond.

