Woman attacked in University of Florida parking garage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The University of Florida Police Department is searching for a man who they said attacked a woman inside a campus parking garage.

The attack took place Sunday at 9:14 p.m. at the University of Florida’s Garage #2. The woman told police she was in the stairwell of the second floor of the garage walking to her vehicle when the suspect came from behind, grabbed her wrist and pulled her backward. She said he pulled her back and then hit her in the face twice before running off.

According to police, the man who attacked her was wearing all black, a ski mask and black gloves.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may know the suspect's identity is asked to call the University of Florida Police Department at 352-392-1111. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 352-372-STOP (7867).

The university is also reminding students to avoid walking alone and to always be alert and aware of your surroundings. This is particularly true if you are wearing headphones and may not be able to hear someone near or behind you.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.