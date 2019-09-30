Police: Woman flees day care as officers investigate injuries to 8-month-old

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Officers are looking for a woman after an 8-month-old at the Cuddly Kids Academy suffered injuries to the face, the Gainesville Police Department said Monday.

Police said they were called to the day care on Southeast Fourth Avenue after the parent of the child arrived to find the injuries on the child’s face.

The initial investigation indicated the injuries may have been caused by another child, but upon reviewing the surveillance footage, it was discovered day care worker Erica Hall, 37, caused the injuries, according to the Police Department.

As officers were reviewing the footage, they said, Hall ran from the premises and could not be located.

A warrant has been issued for her arrest, the Police Department said.

Anyone with information on Hall’s whereabouts can call 352-393-7658.

