GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A construction worker was killed Friday morning when a driver crashed into the construction zone on Newberry Road in Gainesville, Florida, according to police.

Investigators said the 27-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The worker killed has been identified as Yamil Hernandez, 46. There was no one else was hurt in the crash.

