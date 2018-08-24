Would-be thief tries to get sweet deal at Krispy Kreme, police say

A Gainesville man apparently decided this week that the “Hot Now” sign at Krispy Kreme was an invitation to help himself to donuts -- and dough, according to police.

Siwatu Wright, 45, walked into a Krispy Kreme on Northwest 13th Street in Gainesville and demanded $10s and $20s from the register and some donuts, Gainesville police said.

The female clerk was so shocked that she didn't respond, and Wright repeated his demand, police said. The clerk then called another woman over and Wright repeated the demand again, police said.

Wright ran out of the store after the women alerted a male clerk, who told him to leave, police said.

Police later found Wright nearby and arrested him on an attempted robbery charge.

Wright, who was identified by all the clerks as the man in the holdup, admitted to police that he asked for $10s and $20s and said he was trying to get a donut from the “secret menu.”

