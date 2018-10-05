Man arrested after 3 pit bulls kill dog, hurt woman, officers say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Officers in Gainesville arrested a man following what they said was a viscous dog attack, in which another dog was killed and its owner was injured by three pit bulls, according to the Police Department.

Investigators charged Nathaniel Pettiford with cruelty to animals, which is a felony. He was taken to the Alachua County Jail.

According to the Police Department, officers were sent to Northwest 29th Terrace, where the three pit bulls jumped over a fence and attacked a small dog being walked by its owner.

Investigators said the owner, a woman, was trying to fight the pit bulls off her dog, Bella, and was injured. Her finger was broken, her ribs were bruised and she had scratch marks on her legs. She went to the hospital for treatment.

Her dog Bella, however, was killed in the attack, the Police Department said. When officers arrived, they corralled the pit bulls and called their owner.

Over the course of 14 months, Gainesville police said there have been two other documented attacks involving at least one of Pettiford's pit bulls.

