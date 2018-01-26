Man dead in Alachua County crash involving semitruck, troopers say

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - A Newberry man is dead after a crash Thursday night involving a semitruck in Alachua County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A Dodge pickup truck was heading north on CR-235 and the tractor-trailer was heading south about 7:15 p.m., troopers said. For an unknown reason, troopers said, the pickup truck crossed the center line of CR-235 and crashed into the semitruck.

The pickup driver, identified by the FHP as 32-year-old Mitchell Cornwell, died at the scene.

The semitruck's driver, identified by the FHP as a 51-year-old Williston man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to North Florida Regional Medical Center as a precaution.

Troopers said the crash investigation is ongoing.

