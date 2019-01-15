Man gets 30 years in former girlfriend's disappearance

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the death of his former girlfriend who disappeared more than a decade ago, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution announced Tuesday.

Andrelo Witcher, 39, was sentenced Friday.

He was convicted of manslaughter last month, according to the Gainesville Sun.

Authorities say Heather Ann MacCrossen disappeared in August 2007 after returning to Florida. MacCrossen told her mother that Witcher would pick her up from a Florida bus station after traveling from Michigan, where the MacCrossen’s family resides, but nobody heard from her again after she arrived at the bus station, according to prosecutors.

"Cold cases are some of the most difficult crimes to solve, but due to the hard work of law enforcement and prosecutors this decade-old case is now closed," Mooday said in a news release.

MacCrossen's body has never been found.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office primarily investigated the case.

