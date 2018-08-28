Man pulls gun, threatens driver in road rage dispute in Gainesville, police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Gainesville man is locked up in the Alachua County Jail after deputies said he pulled a gun and threatened a driver after an alleged road rage dispute just before 5 p.m. Monday.

Detectives said a driver called 911 and told dispatchers that he exchanged words with another driver in traffic who pulled a gun.

The victim said he followed the driver, identified as Elijah Brantley, to the back of a pavilion, where the man said Brantley pulled the gun again and threatened him.

The driver said he hid behind a large construction dumpster and remained in contact with 911 operators before leaving the area and meeting with police.

Detectives suspected Brantley was to blame and located his nearby apartment. When he walked out of the apartment, police said the victim positively identified him as the man who threatened him with a gun.

Police said Brantley admitted to having an argument with the victim, but denied pulling a gun. Deputies found two guns in his apartment and he was arrested.

Brantley is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is now being held on a $75,000 bond.

