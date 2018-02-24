Police: Gainesville man with dementia reported missing

Walcott Decastro Sr., 66, was reported missing. Police say he has dementia.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Gainesville Police Department is asking for the public's help Saturday in finding a missing man with dementia.

Walcott Decastro, Sr., 66, was last seen leaving his house on SE 17th Terrace Saturday morning, police said. He was wearing a red and black polo shirt and unknown color sweatpants.

Officers have searched areas that Decastro is known to frequent with no results.

Anyone with information regarding Decastro's whereabouts is asked to call 352-955-1818.

