Melrose man dies in head-on crash

A 36-year-old man died after he crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic on State Road 26 early Saturday morning and was struck by an oncoming SUV.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Michael Peterson was headed west near County Road 234 about 6 a.m. when his Hyundai veered into the path of a Chevrolet Tahoo driven by a 39-year-old man from Bell.

After the two vehicles collided, the Hyndai overturned on the shoulder of the road. Peterson was dead at the scene, troopers said.

The driver of the SUV has taken to UF Health in Gainesville with serious injuries.

