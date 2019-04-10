Screenshot from Garmin forward-facing video camera, shows the 2016 Freightliner entering southbound lanes just before it truck passenger van is traveling in left lane and pickup truck in center lane.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The truck driver who crossed into oncoming traffic on Interstate 75 north of Gainesville in January, causing the fiery crash that killed five children in a church van and two drivers, was fully licensed and driving within regulated hours.



That was the biggest detail in the National Transportation Safety Board's preliminary report of the crash released Wednesday.

The report did not name the driver of the Freightliner that crossed the median, but News4Jax previously reported that Steve Holland, 59, had received numerous tickets between 2000 and 2014 for violations such as speeding, driving an unsafe vehicle and driving an overloaded vehicle.

Five children from a church camp in Marksville, Louisiana, on their way to Disney World died in the crash, along with two truck drivers died. According to the NTSB, five vehicles with a total of 16 occupants were involved in the head-on collision.

The NTSB report included two photos that previously had not been released, including one from a dashcam in a tractor-trailer that wasn't involved in the crash and an aerial photo of the scene taken by the Florida Highway Patrol.

The report notes the federal investigation is continuing, alongside the FHP's ongoing, parallel investigation.

