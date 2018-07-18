Pedestrian killed on I-75 following Alachua County accident

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - A 23-year-old Jacksonville man was killed early Tuesday morning after being struck by a car along Intertstate 75 in Alachua County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The victim, who was identified by troopers as Juwon Xavier Thigpen, was walking along the highway after an accident of his own, the Highway Patrol said.

Thigpen’s car hit a guard rail and came to a stop in the center lane just after 4 a.m., according to troopers.

A 53-year-old Kentucky woman approached the area and swerved away from Thigpen’s car, but the front of her car hit Thigpen and he was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The investigation is ongoing.

