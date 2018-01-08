Police search for missing 6-month-old from High Springs

Mary Fritz, 28, is believed to have taken 6-month-old Romani Pagan-Fritz, police said.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. - A 6-month-old baby was taken late Sunday from a High Springs home by his mother, who does not have custody of the child, police said.

Investigators are searching for the baby's mother, 28-year-old Mary Liane Fritz, who was last seen leaving the Railroad Avenue home with the child just before midnight.

She took off with the baby, Romani Pagan-Fritz, in a silver compact vehicle, possibly a Ford, with large pink lettering on the back windshield. The car was driven by someone else, who investigators have not yet identified and was last seen headed east on Railroad Avenue.

Police said the case is being investigated as interference with child custody, because Fritz took the baby from the court-ordered custodial parent.

Fritz, who has ties to Starke area, is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie.

Romani is 22 inches long, weighs 13 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Romani was last seen wearing a gray sweater and pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 386-454-1415 or 352-955-1818. You can also email or contact Sgt. Dustyn Shenk at dshenk@highsprings.us.

