Preventing serious crashes on I-75 in Alachua, Marion counties

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - Several communities are heartbroken and left with questions following Thursday’s crash that killed five children visiting from Marksville, Louisiana, along with two others.

For drivers in Alachua County, Thursday’s wreck was not the first crash of this magnitude along this stretch of road. Many other serious crashes have taken place along Interstate 75 in the Alachua/Marion counties area:

In 2012, a horrific wreck on I-75 near the Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park killed 11 people.

In July 2017, a tractor-trailer struck an RV that had pulled off the side of I-75 near Micanopy. The bassist for a metal band based out of New York was killed.

Hours later, a semi-truck driver caused a nine-vehicle wreck after failing to stop and hitting a guardrail on I-75 near Belleview in Marion County. One person died, several more were injured.

State and local officials have worked to get answers on how to make I-75 safer as a whole.

At one point, the idea of building a new road between Alachua and Marion counties was discussed – but never materialized. The purpose would have been to offset I-75 traffic.

A task force was also created to study documented problems on I-75. Ultimately, that task force made a series of recommendations – including implementing truck-only lanes, expanding freight rail alternatives and enhancing intercity bus service.

The number of crashes in Alachua County has increased overall, according to data from the Florida Highway Patrol. In 2017, there were 55 fatal vehicle crashes- that’s an increase from both 2015 and 2016.

