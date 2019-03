HIGH SPRINGS, Fla - The driver of an RV from Arkansas was killed in a crash on Interstate 75 Saturday morning in High Springs.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Kenneth Edwards, 57, was on the emergency shoulder of I-75 when he entered the roadway in front of a semitruck.

The RV overturned and hit a tree. The FHP says Edwards died. His wife, who was a passenger in the RV, and the semitruck driver suffered minor injuries.

