Shots fired near UF campus prompt emergency alert

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Shots fired near the University of Florida prompted alerts from the university's emergency system Saturday.

UF's spring term recently ended. Many students have already left town.

Police said one suspect was detained. Officers are still looking for a man and a woman who drove away in a white Ford SUV.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

The shots were fired in the College park neighborhood north of West University Avenue.

Investigators spoke with neighbors who heard an argument among several people before the gunshots.

